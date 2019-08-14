President Tokayev to meet with EU Special Representative for Central Asia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will receive European Union’s Special Representative for Central Asia Peter Burian on August 15 in the Akorda presidential residence, Kazinform has learnt from President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

