  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    President Tokayev to meet with EU Special Representative for Central Asia

    20:05, 14 August 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will receive European Union’s Special Representative for Central Asia Peter Burian on August 15 in the Akorda presidential residence, Kazinform has learnt from President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

    Berik Ualirevealed in a Facebook post that the meeting between President Tokayev and EUSpecial Representative for Central Asia Peter Burian is scheduled for August15. During the meetings the sides are expected to discuss Kazakhstan-EUcooperation and focus on the practical implementation of the new EU Strategyfor Central Asia adopted on June 17.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and EU President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!