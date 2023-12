NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Kazakh Ambassador to China Shakhrat Nuryshev, the Akorda press service reports.

The latter reportedon the progress of preparations for the President’s forthcoming official visit toChina set for September 11-12 this year.

Having notedsignificance of the talks ahead, the Head of State gave the Ambassador specific tasks.