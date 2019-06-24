  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    President Tokayev to survey situation in Arys after explosion

    19:00, 24 June 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan is set to jet off to Turkestan region to survey first-hand the situation in the town of Arys, Kazinform has learnt from the President's Press Secretary Berik Uali.

    The Head of State will be accompanied on the trip today by Vice Prime Minister Zhenis Kassymbek and heads of the government agencies concerned.

    After the explosion in the town of Arys, President Tokayev charged the ministers of defense and internal affairs as well as akim (governor) of Turkestan region to take urgent steps to eliminate the consequences of the explosion in Arys, ensure people's safety and determine the probable cause of the incident

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan Turkestan region Arys explosion President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!