President Tokayev urges Kazakhstanis to observe quarantine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has urged the people of Kazakhstan to observe quarantine, Kazinform report.

President Tokayev tweeted that the number of COVID-19 cases is growing in Kazakhstan but not by leaps and bounds. That means that the decisions made earlier were timely.

However, according to the President, the coronavirus infection has not reached its peak in Kazakhstan. He urged the citizens of Kazakhstan to observe the quarantine rules.

President Tokayev also extended his gratitude to healthcare workers, police officers, military men, and volunteers for their work and stressed their security is of paramount importance.