President Tokayev urges police to work efficiently

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated today in an enlarged meeting of the board of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Kazinform reports citing the press service of Akorda.

Those attending the meeting were Chief of the Presidential Administration Bakytzhan Sagintayev, President's Aide-Secretary of the Security Council Kalmukhanbet Kassymov, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance Alikhan Smailov as well as senior executives of the Presidential Administration and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.



Taking the floor, the President reminded that the Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev had set a task to the ministry to ensure zero tolerance to criminal offenses.



Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out the areas requiring intensification of efforts of the internal affairs structures, such as lack of effective interaction between police and society, insufficient work on prevention of theft of cattle, mobile phones and car spare parts and drug traffic countering.





"As part of the reforms being conducted, the Ministry of Internal Affairs should launch a set of measures to retain professional and well-experienced staff, to ensure rigorous recruitment of young competent employees,' said the Head of State.







The President approved the measures taken by certain police divisions on ensuring security of foreign tourists - an important component of the country's favorable investment climate.



Upon hearing a report of Internal Affairs Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commissioned the Ministry to build system-wide work on fulfillment of the tasks set and to use the opportunities of mass media and social networks. The Government was commissioned to provide the ministry with all resources required in its activity.







The Head of State noted that the Presidential Administration and the National Security Secretary would monitor the fulfillment of the tasks set at today's meeting.