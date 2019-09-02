  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    President Tokayev urges to stiffen penalties for pedophilia and human trafficking

    11:42, 02 September 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Delivering his State-of-the-Nation Address Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev demanded without delay to stiffen penalties for sexual abuse, pedophilia, distribution of drugs, human trafficking, and other grave crimes especially against children.

    The President also stressed that the country has been carried away by the humanization of the legislation not taking into consideration the fundamental rights of the citizens. He urged to stiffen punishment for sexual abuse, pedophilia, distribution of drugs, human trafficking, and other grave crimes especially against children.




    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan State of the Nation Address 2019 President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!