President Tokayev visits a number of sports facilities in Karaganda

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited a number of sports facilities in Karaganda, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Kazakhstan President got acquainted with the work of the newly opened tennis centre in Karaganda, which allows organizing a training process for over 650 children.

The infrastructure of the facility meets the best international standards and includes 11 courts, 7 of which are indoor, halls of general and special physical training.

President Tokayev was told that the technical equipment of the centre would allow holding international and national tennis tournaments of the ATP and WTA Challenger level, in which players from the top 100 of the world level take part, as well as improving the professional skills of the Kazakhstan athletes.

«I would like to congratulate you on the commissioning of this important facility for the city. We are now raising the issue of developing mass sports. This Palace will give all children the opportunity to learn lawn tennis and maintain their health. It is very functional and convenient. I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to President of the Tennis Federation Bulat Utemuratov,» the Head of State said.

The territory of the centre with a total area of 7.8 thousand sq. meters also has a conference hall, two cafeterias, and a hotel complex.

Following the best international practices for the development of a comfortable urban environment, an area of 1.5 hectares was landscaped around the tennis centre. The Kazakhstan Tennis Federation attracted private investment of 2.4 billion tenge for the construction of the facility.

The Kazakhstan Tennis Federation will be providing methodological support and operational management of the centre.

The President also toured the table tennis centre. The new sports facility has a main game room with 18 tables, a training room with 9 tennis tables, medical and massage rooms, a gym, administrative offices, judge and coach rooms, a conference room and a VIP box.

The commissioning of a modern table tennis centre would provide an opportunity to conduct a high-quality training process, as well as national and international competitions, which will raise the level of skill of the Kazakhstan athletes. About 400 people can play table tennis here every day.

The Head of State noted the importance of developing mass sports and increasing the coverage of the population engaged in physical culture and sports, and expressed confidence that the centre will contribute to the promotion of a healthy lifestyle, the development and popularization of table tennis in the region.

«It is a nice palace, all conditions are created here, where you can train and hold international tournaments. I would like to express my gratitude to President of the Table Tennis Federation Daniyar Abulgazin, Akim of the Karaganda region Zhenis Kasymbek, to your coach, to the coach of the Kazakhstan National Team Elmira Aliyeva. I wish the children new victories. I believe that you will definitely achieve victories in the future. The more you train, the more success you have,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed.

The construction of the centre was financed by the Kazakhstan Table Tennis Federation for 1 billion 950 million tenge.

This year, it is planned to put into operation 85 sports facilities in the Karaganda region.