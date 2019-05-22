President Tokayev visits Aktobe Wrestling Arena

AKTOBE-NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited the Zhekpe-Zhek Wrestling Arena in Aktobe, the Akorda press service reports.

The Head of State surveyed the gym hall, training and workout facilities of the sport complex, designed to host international boxing, wrestling, and judo competitions.



The Kazakh national wrestling youth tournament took place there. The President met with the well-known wrestlers and thanked them for their achievements. He also stressed that the state would always render its all-round support to sports.