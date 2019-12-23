President Tokayev visits Seifullin Kazakh Agro Technical University

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State visited the Kazakh Agro Technical University named after Saken Seifullin, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was told about the application of new technologies in the production of bioorganic fertilizers, digitalization of veterinary system and the process of animals’ registration.

Head of State familiarized himself with modern methods of space monitoring and remote sensing of the earth. These methods are already used by Akimats of Aktobe and Akmola regions. The President believes that similar practice should be used by other regional Akimats.

In addition, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the university’s relations with leading scientific and educational centers of the world. It should be noted that the KazATU has implemented a roadmap which was jointly developed with the French University AgroParisTech. The roadmap gives students an opportunity to receive two diplomas.

During the meeting with students the Head of State noted the relevance of applying advanced technologies.

«You are doing important business. Robotics, digitalization and artificial intelligence are the reality of modern life especially in developed countries. Therefore, we should keep pace. You should study well and you will certainly find your place in the future life because we will need such specialists in both the private and public sectors,» the President said.

In turn, the students thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the support provided and for increasing the size of the scholarship by 25%.