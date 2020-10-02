President Tokayev wishes Donald Trump early recovery from coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his wishes of speedy recovery to U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump who tested positive for COVID-19, Kazinform reports.

«Most sincerely wish President Trump @realDonaldTrump and his wife Melania @FLOTUS early recovery from coronavirus,» the Head of State tweeted.





Earlier it was reported that U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19 and would begin their quarantine and recovery process.