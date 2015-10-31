President told about peculiarities of new Civil Procedure Code

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has told about the peculiarities of the new Code of Civil Procedure signed by him today.

"As you know, Kazakhstan has been implementing today the 100 Specific Steps Nation's Plan which requires ensuring the rule of law in the country. The adoption of the new code will contribute significantly to the solution of this objective. It will preserve all modern institutions. Alongside, it will help bring our legal practice in compliance with the best world standards," the President said during the ceremony of signing the law in Akorda. As per the new Code of Civil procedure, Kazakhstan will shift from a five-tiered to a three-tiered court system which will simplify the process of consideration of cases by courts and will make it more understandable for ordinary people. The new law expands also the opportunities of IT technologies application in court proceeding