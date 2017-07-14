President told E Kazakhstan peasants reason to cooperate

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Talking to labor dynasties, the heads of agricultural associations and enterprises, Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that much has already been done in Kazakhstan, the country is developing, but there is much yet to do, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the President, "there are so many lands in the country, and as far as there is no advanced processing, we sell cheap raw materials".

"We can process wheat and sell it as macaroni. We still do not process meat, milk, vegetables and oilseeds to the full extent. The country has meat processing plants, dairies, however their load does not exceed 40 percent on average. When I saw into the problem, it turned out that there is not any raw material. Actually, there is, but it needs to be delivered and handed over so that to get the money for the products. If we develop cooperation, then this system will work out. There will be an operating organization that will link producers and consumers together," the Head of State noted.

The road that will run throughout Kazakhstan and connect China with Western Europe is under construction now. According to the President of Kazakhstan, this route is a new opportunity for the farmers working in East Kazakhstan. Using that road, agrarians will deliver their products to the largest cities of the country.

As it has been already noted, the Head of State opened a new park "Nurly Zhol" in the left-bank district of Ust-Kamenogorsk town today as part of his working visit to East Kazakhstan region. There, he saw the exhibition of the archaeological artifacts found in the sacred places of the region. In addition, Nursultan Nazarbayev talked to the public of the town and the leaders of the large industrial enterprises that invested their own assets for the new park construction. The Head of State also visited the Pilot Farm of Oilseeds, where he got aware not only of its scientific and production potential, but also communicated with the agrarians of the region.