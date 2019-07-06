President unveils Palace of Martial Arts in capital city

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has participated today in the grand opening of the Palace of Martial Arts and in martial arts gala festival Jekpe-Jek (meaning "Duel" in Kazakh) in Nur-Sultan City, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The festival started in the city of Shymkent on May 7. The events were planned in such a way that the audiences in all regions and some cities of the country could enjoy the festival. Each of the 16 regions took an individual approach to organize Jekpe-Jek festival.



The new multi-purpose venue will host various international boxing, wrestling, judo, weightlifting competitions, to name but a few. The building consists of four floors.



According to the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sport, in addition to professional athletes, those people, who lead an active lifestyle, can also get workouts at the Palace of Martial Arts.



The sporting venue was built at the expense of Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund. The project value is KZT 19.5 billion.







