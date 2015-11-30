President urges National Bank to do stress testing of Kazakhstan&#39;s banking sector

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev called on the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan to perform stress testing of entities within the national banking sector.

In his state of the nation address on Monday the President saved his most extensive remarks on the steps the National Bank should take amid global economic crisis. "The National Bank should conduct stress testing of all entities within the national banking sector concerning non-performing loans," the Head of State said. Nursultan Nazarbayev also stressed that ‘the banks that cannot solve the problem of capitalization should ‘exit' Kazakhstan's financial system.'