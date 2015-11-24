President urges to buy products made in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has paid a visit to Kazlegprom-Almaty LLP today within the framework of his working trip to Almaty region, the president's press service reports.

During the visit President Nazarbayev surveyed the day-to-day activities of the enterprise and one of the workshops. At the meeting with staff of the enterprise, Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized the importance of supporting local producers urging all Kazakhstanis to buy products made in Kazakhstan. As for the producers, the President believes it is crucial to constantly improve quality of locally made goods. While in Almaty region, the President also attended an exhibition of local light industry enterprises. Kazlegprom-Almaty LLP is a large enterprise based in Almaty region producing apparel and shoes. Since its launch in 2011 its staff has increased 15fold. The enterprise produces over 400 pair of shoes per year. Its overall production has grown almost sevenfold from 393 million to 2.7 billion tenge.