President urges to direct efforts towards completing Nazarbayev’s strategy

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – Today Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in the city of Kokshetau, Kazinform refers to Akorda Twitter account.

At the meeting on Akmola region’s development the President noted the necessity to direct all efforts towards the full implementation of the long-term strategy initiated by the first President.

«The task of the Government, MPs, Akims of the regions is to direct all their efforts to the full implementation of the long-term strategy of Elbasy, the National Plan and the Five institutional reforms», the President said.

«We should not be engaged in building castles in the air and eyewashing. Preparing a new State Industrial and Innovation Program all errors of previous programs should be taken into account. It is needed to provide objective analysis and viable actions», the Head of State noted.