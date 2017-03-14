President urges to step up work with investors

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has charged authorities of Karaganda region to step up work with investors, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"It is necessary to create perfect climate to attract investment. Kazakhstan is ranked 35th in the World Bank Doing Business Report. This is a great result but we need to continue work in that direction, first of all in the regions. We will create a special ranking in terms of ease of doing business in the regions and will establish a special annual prize that will be awarded on the Industrialization Day," Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the session in Karaganda region on Tuesday. New akim (governor) of Karaganda region was introduced at the session.



The President praised economic and social indicators of Kazakhstan's development in general and Karaganda region in particular.



"Since attaining independence the region's economy has grown 23fold. 72 industrial facilities have been put into service. Over the past five years 1.7 trillion tenge has been invested into the region. Over 4,000 people have been employed," the Head of State said.



Nursultan Nazarbayev paid utmost attention to the process of political reforms in the country stressing the importance of preservation of the presidential power and increasing responsibility of all branches of government.



At the same time the President drew attention to the measures on expanding the boundaries of entrepreneurship, developing public and private partnership, funding of agriculture, implementing the Nurly Zher program, increasing Kazakhstani content in locally made products and developing industrial sector through attraction of think-tanks.



"We must continue industrialization staying focused on competitive export enterprises. We must fit into the global chain of production and products and services sales. For this to happen we need to attract transnational companies," Nursultan Nazarbayev pointed out.



The Kazakh leader charged governors of the regions and heads of development institutes to step up work with investors aimed at further development of domestic enterprises.



In conclusion, new governor of Karaganda region Yerlan Koshanov was sworn in.