    President vetoed bill «On civil service»

    15:03, 18 November 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev vetoed the bill "On Civil Service". He told it at the Cabinet's extended meeting today, Kazinform reports.

    According to the President, the bill does not provide a clear position on retirement of civil officials, since they used to work even after their retirement age comes. "None of civil servants want to retire on time. They prolong their labour contracts and continue working at their positions. I know the number of such officials working across Kazakhstan" the Head of State said. "The only exception will be those appointed by the President, who decides whether to prolong their service for up to 5 years or not," he added. N. Nazarbayev charged the Parliament to consider his remarks regarding the document.

