  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    President visited Abu Dhabi Global Market

    15:14, 16 January 2017
    Photo: None
    ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM During his official trip to the UAE, President Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited  the international financial centre for local, regional and international institutions - Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Kazinform correspondent reports.    

    The financial zone was established as per the UAE’s federal law No.8, 2004. The ADGM is located on Al Maryah Island which is a free financial zone of Abu Dhabi Emirate.

    The ADGM consists of three independent structures – the Registration Authority, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) and ADGM Courts. The ADGM applies English Common Law and its official language is English.

    The ADGM is governed by a board of directors.

     

     

    Tags:
    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Diplomacy President Top Story Kazakhstan and the UAE
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!