President visited Bayan-Sulu Confectionery Factory in Kostanay

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited Kostanay-based JSC Bayan Sulu Confectionery Factory, Akorda press service says.

N.Nazarbayev surveyed a biscuit producing room and familiarized with the priority projects and ready products of the factory.



Alongside, N.Nazarbayev surveyed an exposition of products of food and processing industries.

During the working trip, the Head of State familiarized also with the samples of electric cars assembled by the major companies of the region which will be demonstrated at the EXPO 2017 in Astana.



***



JSC Bayan-Sulu employs around 1,500 people now. The factory exports its products to Russia, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Germany, China and other countries.