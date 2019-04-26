President visited Emergency Care Hospital in Semey

SEMEY. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited today Semey-based multifunctional Emergency Care Hospital built under the 100 Schools, 100 Hospitals programme.

During the visit, the President was informed of the major types of medical treatment provided at the hospital.



The area of the hospital that serves 345 patients simultaneously is 44,500sq.m. More than 800 people are employed there.



While meeting with the hospital's staff, the President highlighted that East Kazakhstan region was conducting a large-scale work in healthcare sector, in particular, in opening specialized high-technological healthcare institutions and the branches of the republican scientific-research centers. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed also the importance of further digitalization of the country's healthcare system.



At the end of the meeting, the Head of State wished success to the staff of the hospital.



