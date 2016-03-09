President visited LLP Aktobe Zhylyzhai greenhouse complex

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Today, during his working trip to Aktobe region, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited LLP Aktobe Zhylyzhai greenhouse complex, Akorda press service informs.

The President was informed about the main areas of development of the region’s agricultural sector including food security enhancing measures.

The President met also with the local agricultural producers.

N.Nazarbayev highlighted the importance of raising productivity in agricultural sphere.

According to him, the demand in agricultural products will increase due to growing population of the planet. In this view, the President called agricultural enterprises to fully use the opportunities provided by the state, to implement new technologies and to apply advanced international experience.

LLP Aktobe Zhylyzhai occupies the area of 3 hectares. Its project capacity is 1,500 tonnes of vegetables per year.

