President visited Monument of Gratitude in Shymkent

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM Today, during the working trip to South Kazakhstan region President Nazarbayev saw over the monument "Kazak Yeline Myn Algys!" ("Great Gratitude to Kazakh People") erected in front of the building of Kazakhstan People Assembly of People of Kazakhstan in Shymkent.

The initiators of the monument construction are 20 ethnocultural associations of the region, the press-service of South Kazakhstan Regional Administration reports.





The witnesses and descendants of those who lived at the time of persecution understand that they are in debt of the brotherly Kazakh people for social stability, peace and prosperity. The monument symbolizes gratitude and purity of thoughts of representatives of Kazakhstan's ethnic groups to its people.

The height of the new monument is 7.5 metres. Further, this building will host forums, contests and various events for consolidating Kazakhstani society and shaping national identity and unity.





Moreover, the Head of State underlined that most precious wealth of Independent Kazakhstan is friendship between nations and ethnic groups in the multinational state.





Then President Nursultan Nazarbayev saw over the reconstructed building of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan (former "Kazakhstan" cinema). Inside the three-floored building repaired at the expense of the regional budget there is" Kogamdyk Kelisim" governmental agency, regional ethnocultural associations and audience hall for 800 people. In addition, it has everything necessary for stable activity of Sunday schools and various circles.





Recall that earlier the cinema building had been divested to the private sector, and a bank subsequently took the possession over it. After negotiations the government returned and restored the building.