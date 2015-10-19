  • kz
    President visited Situation Centre at Kyzylorda region&#39;s akimat

    21:08, 19 October 2015
    ASTANA-KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited the Situation Centre of the Kyzylorda region's akimat (local administration), the Akorda press service informs.

    The President got familiarized himself with the Centre's activity. The Situation Centre has been functioning since 2014 and its goal is to raise the effectiveness of the akimat's activity based on modern information and communication technologies. The Centre forecasts macro-economic indicators, monitors and analyses socio-economic development and socio-political situation. It also provides security estimation and ensures risk management in economic, financial, demographic, industrial, information and other spheres. Presently, the Centre employs 21 people including technical experts and analysts who have passed special training.

