    President visits agricultural service & procurement center in Almaty rgn

    20:53, 02 May 2019
    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited Karatal-AGRO Service and Procurement Center, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    The Head of State inspected the spring sowing campaign, and also examined samples of agricultural machines.

    The President of Kazakhstan was given reports on the region's key agricultural indicators, the development of animal husbandry and crop farming

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highly appreciated the work being done by the agrarians and wished them success and new achievements.

    Tags:
    Almaty region President of Kazakhstan President
