President visits APEC PetroTechnic Higher College

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the APEC PetroTechnic Higher College, the Akorda press service reports.

The Head of State toured the college visiting its academic building, laboratories, workshops, library and dormitories.



The major feature of the APEC PetroTechnic is that it applies innovation educational programs up to international standards, meets requirements of foreign and Kazakhstani oil and gas companies.



The President met with the students and teaching staff highlighting significance of training specialists for large international oil and gas companies working in Kazakhstan. According to him, the college provides all the necessary conditions.