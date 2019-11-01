  • kz
    President visits Astana Utaria Ltd

    15:33, 01 November 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has surveyed Astana Utaria Ltd specializing in assembly and supply of professional sewing equipment, manufacture of special clothing and other household and technical items.

    The President positively evaluated the quality and high demand for the products and pointed out export potential of the company.

    At a meeting with the staff of the enterprise, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that the government would always support the enterprises which helped socially vulnerable groups of population and created jobs for them.

    The enterprise employs 460 people. 45 of them are from socially vulnerable groups.

    President of Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan President
