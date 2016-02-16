President visits construction site of a new mosque in Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited a construction site of a new mosque in Alatau district in Almaty city today.

According to the Akorda's press service, the Head of State surveyed the construction plan of the mosque that is expected to accommodate up to 7,000 worshipers and met with representatives of religious confessions and well-known cultural figures of the city.

The total area of the building with several player-towers will be 16,000 square meters. The new mosque will room a library, administrative bloc, a separate area for women and so on.