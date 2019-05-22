  • kz
    President visits Green Capital Kazakhstan greenhouse complex in Aktobe

    12:38, 22 May 2019
    Photo: None
    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM As part of the working trip to Aktobe region, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited LLP Green Capital Kazakhstan greenhouse complex which grows up to 3,000 tonnes of vegetables per year, Kazinform reports citing Akorda press service.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got familiarized with the range of products of the greenhouse complex. He noted the importance of launching similar investment projects in creating new jobs and improving people's wellbeing.

    Aktobe region President of Kazakhstan President
