President visits Kazakhstan Electrolysis Plant in Pavlodar

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev who is paying a working visit to Pavlodar region today has surveyed Kazakhstan Electrolysis Plant, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The President told about the volume of funds invested in industrial development of the region and settlement of environmental problems there.



"Over the years of independence, the economic potential of the Irtysh Land has strengthened significantly. Thanks to the programme of forced industrial and innovative development launched by the Leader of the Nation, more than 90 projects worth 988bn tenge were implemented here," said Tokayev.







According to him, environmental problems, namely unregulated discharges from industrial enterprises, remain the main problem of the region today.

