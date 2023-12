NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has begun his working trip to Atyrau region with a visit to LLP Zhigermunaiservice, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

The President surveyed the oil-field service enterprise which specializes in manufacture of structural steel with the use of robotic welding methods.

The company also produces oil-field equipment and offers upstream services.