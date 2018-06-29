President visits new recreation area near Astana
The facility is located in Arshaly district of Akmola region, 15 kilometers from Astana.
According to Director Ruslan Shamkenov, the hotel resort is designed for 26 rooms. There is also an accredited outdoor rifle range in the area.
The director also said that about 80 people have been employed. The construction of the 11-hectare complex was financed by private investment totaling more than KZT 2 billion. The opening will be timed to the 20th Anniversary of Astanaю