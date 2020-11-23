President visits new school in Karaganda

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Upon arrival to the Karaganda region, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited newly opened school-gymnasium for 1,200 seats.

About 900 schoolchildren from nearby Kazakh schools have been transferred to the newly opened school, which was an important step towards eliminating three-shift education, the Akorda press service reports.

The President got acquainted with the educational process at the school, examined the duty classes where junior schoolchildren are being trained.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was shown modern classrooms, including STEM laboratory, robotics and intellectual rooms, as well as school TV and media studios. There are also an art studio and a choreography hall have been created to organize extracurricular activities and group works.

President Tokayev supported the proposal to assign the school-gymnasium named after Abai. The school will become a reference for studying and promoting the heritage of the great poet and thinker. The school will host not only city events, but also regional. For this purpose, there is an assembly hall for 700 seats, the design of which is dedicated to the work of an outstanding poet.

Moreover, the Head of State was also informed about the educational process during the coronavirus pandemic. In the new academic year, 204 thousand schoolchildren, including 22 thousand first-graders, are studying in 504 schools in the region.

279 schools, population of which is no more than 300 schoolchildren operates in a standard way. About 29 thousand schoolchildren attend classes in such educational institutions. There are 6,166 duty classes for the primary and 5th grade schoolchildren with a total number of more than 77,000 children. In all educational institutions, the maximum sanitary regime has been strengthened.