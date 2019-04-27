President visits Pavlodar Oil Chemistry Refinery

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited Pavlodar-based Petrochemical Plant today, Kazinform reports citing Akorda press service.

The President was informed of the activity of the refinery which manufactures gasoline, jet fuel, diesel and boiler fuel and other petrochemical products.



The capacity of the plant is 5.1million tonnes of oil per annum.



The plant supplies its products to the domestic market and exports to Russia, Uzbekistan, China, the U.S., the Netherlands, Italy and Ukraine.



At the meeting with the staff of the plant, the President emphasized the role of Pavlodar Oil Chemistry Refinery in the country's economy.

