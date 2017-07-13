President voices opinion about web hackings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev told how to strengthen the cyber security of the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"New global threats, as we notice lately, are hacking attacks targetting information networks and resources. We are now working on "Informational Kazakhstan" [program] - the digitalization of the whole life. It is cybersecurity that comes along the digitalization. We have just discussed this issue. It is necessary to make the required investments," the Head of State said at a festive occasion dedicated to the 25th Anniversary of the National Security Committee.

According to him, this issue is raised within the Eurasian Economic Union and the CIS as a whole. "To eliminate such threats, it is necessary to create a reliable cyber shield of Kazakhstan. A crucial role in that process is given to the national security bodies, as they have a powerful human and intellectual potential concentrated at hand," the President concluded.

Recall that on July 13, 1992, the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan was established by the Decree of the President of the country, Nursultan Nazarbayev. The history of the Kazakh National Security Committee began on that very day.