President vows to close the gap between rich and poor

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - In his inauguration speech President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev touched upon the problems that raise concern among the people of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

In his words, the gap between rich and poor is one of the problems of great concern in Kazakhstan. "To solve this and other social problems, we need to assume mid-term complex measures," President Tokayev said.



The Head of State is also quite concerned about the environmental problems.



"Current severe state of environment is a matter of growing concern for many people. That is why our country needs ecological policy. It is crucial to adopt the new ecological code which will add momentum to the system of environmental protection," the President noted.



Kassym-Jomart Tokayev continued by pointing to the need to ensure drinking water supply for the population and quality of roads in Kazakhstan. "Every house and every family should have access to pure drinking water...Improving the quality of highways is of paramount importance as well," President added.