President warns Nat'l Security Committee about hybrid wars

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has mentioned the aspects, to which the National Security Committee needs to pay special attention, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The imbalances, we see in the world development amid the growing challenges to accessing food, drinking water, basic medical care, create a hair-trigger situation. They caused huge waves of global migration that affected entire regions and continents. Yesterday, I met with the President of Germany. 1 million people arrived in this country alone. At the same time, terrorists, criminal recruiters, drug dealers may hide among people looking for a better life for themselves and their children," said the Head of State, speaking at a solemn meeting dedicated to the 25th Anniversary of the National Security Committee.

As the President noted, the concept of the so-called 'hybrid wars' is becoming increasingly important.

"They comprise subversive actions, economic pressure, information pressure and acts of provocation in media by various people and groups. All this requires the National Security Committee employees to tirelessly improve their professional skills, expertise, as well as high dedication, readiness to perform any challenging tasks, train personnel and recruit personnel for this work," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

The Head of State reminded that, at the beginning of this year, a new structure of the National Security Committee and its departments was approved, the action coordination system was upgraded, and the line-up of forces and means enables to achieve maximum work efficiency.

"I am sure the National Security Committee employees will continue to serve the Motherland impeccably, give all their energies, knowledge and experience for the sake of the well-being of their people and protection of the national interests. The Motherland highly appreciates your services by creating worthy conditions for serving. This work will continue in the future, in the light of the high responsibility, importance of the missions you carry out," the President concluded.

Recall that on July 13, 1992, the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan was established by the Decree of the President of the country Nursultan Nazarbayev. The history of the Kazakh National Security Committee began on that very day.