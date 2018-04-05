President: We all must draw conclusions from Kemerovo tragedy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed revising the structure of the country's shopping malls, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"All of us must draw the strongest conclusions from the events which occurred in Kemerovo. Now, everything is being inspected in accordance with my instructions. We do nothing until it comes to the crunch. Inspections should be carried out everywhere. (...) So many people died in broad daylight," the Head of State reminded the meeting on the further development of Astana of the gruesome tragedy in the Russian city of Kemerovo.

According to Nursultan Nazarbayev, children's playgrounds should not be located on the very top of the shoppig malls so that to ensure a higher safety of children.

"Now, as I see, all entrepreneurs have started proving that everything is fine at theirs, but we need to get inspections on the right track, especially in all these shopping malls. Why the children's playgrounds should be located on the top floor? Trade can be located upstairs. For the future constructions, it is necessary to set such an objective in megaprojects," Nursultan Nazarbayev underscored.