President welcomed guests and participants of Universiade-2017

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - In Almaty the ceremony of opening of the 28th World Winter Universiade is ongoing. President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is taking part in the ceremony which is taking place in Almaty Arena Ice Palace.

"Dear guests, participants! Kazakhstan welcomes all athletes, fans on or hospitable land. It has taken us more than five years to reach this day to open the Universiade. This path has made us stronger and made us a team going to the common goal and has changed the image of Almaty. We thank the International University Sports Federation and its President Oleg Vassilyevich Matytsin. We thank everyone for taking part in preparation for this event including three thousand volunteers. On this stadium there have gathered the messengers of hundreds of leading universities of the planet. We are confident that among you are the future Olympic champions, winners of world competitions and future politicians, economists and businessmen. From the first days of independence our country has been adhering to the ideals of unity, cooperation and aspiration to the safe future. Through sport, science and culture we want to communicate to each continent Kazakhstan's formula of tolerance, peace and development", said Nursultan Nazarbayev in the opening ceremony.