President wishes good luck to Universiade 2017 participants

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev wished participants of the upcoming 28th Winter Universiade in Almaty good luck and blazing victories, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Kazakhstan has never held events of such scale and level. Few countries can afford it. But Kazakhstan was chosen [as the host country]. And I am confident that we will host this event at the highest level. The Universiade 2017 Torch Relay will embrace all regions of the country, so that you [athletes] can feel the support of your fans who will inspire you to win," President Nazarbayev said giving a start to the Universiade 2017 Torch Relay in Astana on Wednesday.



"168 members of the Kazakh national team will compete at the Universiade and each of them deserves to win. I am sure that entire Kazakhstan will root for you and wishes you good luck. We will make Kazakhstan famous around the world! I wish you sound health and good luck! You should continue the journey once started by Vladimir Smirnov and Lyudmila Prokashina. I wish you blazing victories! Some of you will become the world-renowned athletes and the country will be proud of you. I wish you good luck!" the Kazakh leader added.



Recall that Almaty will host the 28th Winter Universiade from January 29 till February 8, 2017. 171 athletes will represent Kazakhstan at the Universiade and vie for medals in 12 sports.