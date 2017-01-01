President: Year 2017 to be special for each Kazakhstani

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Year 2017 will be special for Kazakhstan and for each Kazakhstani citizen, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev says.

"The New Year 2017 will be important too. Our country will be in focus of the largest international events. Best athletes from a record number of countries will arrive in Almaty for the 28th World Winter Universiade. Astana is preparing to accept guests from the whole planet at the EXPO 2017 themed as "Future Energy". Kazakhstan will begin fulfilling its obligations as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. This structure is assumed responsibility for the global world and security. All of this proves serious trust in our country and means a new impetus for its development," noted Nazarbayev in his New Year speech.



"The year will be special for the whole Kazakhstan and for each of us. The new employment support measures will enable more than half a million of Kazakhstanis to set up in their own business. A new programme of agro-industrial complex development will be launched as well. The programme is expected to boost manufacture of high-quality products as well as to increase people's incomes. Over half a million of farms will join their efforts in cooperatives. As many as three million people will be paid increased pensions, allowances and other social payments. All of this strengthens confidence in future," stressed the President.



Upon conclusion, the Head of State congratulated all Kazakhstanis on the oncoming year 2017.

"Dear friends! The New Year 2017 is ready to enter our life and fill it with new events, ideas and discoveries! We are also ready to welcome it and do more in favor of our families and our Motherland. I wish strong health, well-being, prosperity and fulfillment of desires! Happy New Year 2017!" the President concluded.