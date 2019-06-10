Presidential candidate Amirzhan Kossanov comments on exit poll results

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Presidential candidate Amirzhan Kossanov commented the exit poll results announced after the presidential election in Kazakhstan on early Monday morning, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kossanov said that the fact the representative of Kazakhstani opposition landed the second place in the presidential election is a huge achievement.

"I would like to thank all voters who supported me during the pre-election canvassing. I saw that people support my election program and I hope that their support will help us foster dialogue with the authorities to promote democratic values we are talking about," he said.



He also admitted that if he had been nominated by the united opposition of the entire Kazakhstan or a big political party with considerable experience, he would have won more votes.



Kossanov noted with satisfaction that based on what he saw during the election, people will play a key role in the transition of power in Kazakhstan. "I believe that people will have their say in the formation of Kazakhstan's future model," he said.



"I would also like to extend my congratulations to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on today's win," noted Kossanov, adding that he expects a dialogue between the society and the authorities.