Presidential candidate Kossanov holds meeting in Kostanay region

KOSTANAY REGION. KAZINFORM - Presidential candidate Amirzhan Kossanov met with the staff of "Agricultural experimental station Zarechiye" LLP in Kostanay region, Kazinform has learnt from the candidate's official website.

He highlighted the focal points of his election program to those gathered and answered their questions.



Earlier it was reported that the pre-election campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on May 11. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered seven candidates. The snap presidential election is slated to be held on June 9.