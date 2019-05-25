Presidential candidate Kossanov meets with his reps in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Presidential candidate Amirzhan Kossanov has met with the members of his election campaign headquarters in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

At the meeting, those present discussed Kossanov's election platform.



Meanwhile, other members of his election campaign headquarters met with the staff of Rauan Halko LLP in Atyrau and the staff of the Koksu sugar factory in Almaty region.



Earlier it was reported that the pre-election campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on May 11. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered seven candidates for the post of the President. The presidential election is scheduled to take place on June 9.