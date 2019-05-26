Presidential candidate Rakhimbekov takes part in bicycle marathon in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Presidential candidate nominated by the People's Democratic Political Party Auyl Toleutay Rakhimbekov took part in a bicycle marathon in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

The 20-km marathon brought together 300 people.



Earlier it was reported that the pre-election campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on May 11. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered seven candidates for the post of the President. The presidential election is scheduled to take place on June 9.