Presidential candidate Rakhimbekov thanks supporters and congratulates Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Toleutai Rakhimbekov, the presidential candidate nominated by the Auyl Party, shared his opinion after the exit poll results of the presidential election had been revealed, Kazinform reports.

"In April, my fellow party members unanimously nominated me as the presidential candidate. Since then the entire pre-election campaign office worked around the clock to raise public awareness about my election program. I would like to express my gratitude to my supporters who participated in the pre-election campaign," Rakhimbekov said.



He also added that he believes it is too early to draw conclusions based on the exit poll results. Rakhimbekov insisted that the party will continue its course aimed at the prosperity of rural areas and reminded that the elections to the Parliament are ahead.



He also extended his congratulations to presidential candidate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev who, according to the exit poll results, won a landslide victory.