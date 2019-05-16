Presidential candidate Rakhimbekov visits Kazakh Agrotechnical University

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Presidential candidate nominated by the Auyl National Democratic Patriotic Party Toleutay Rakhimbekov has paid a visit to the Seifullin Kazakh Agrotechnical University where he surveyed the work of modernly equipped innovative laboratories, Kazinform reports.

The guest also inspected the facilities and resources of the university which offer necessary conditions for the development of Kazakhstani science in the sphere of agroindustrial complex.



Afterwards Toleutay Rakhimbekov familiarized the students and staff of the university with his election program.



Recall that the nationwide pre-election campaigning kicked off in Kazakhstan on May 11. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered seven presidential candidates.