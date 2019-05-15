  • kz
    Presidential candidate's agents visit Kokshetau

    11:32, 15 May 2019
    Photo: None
    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM The agents of the Uly Dala Kyrandary republican sociocultural movement's presidential candidate Sadybek Tugel met with voters in Kokshetau, Kazinform reports.

    The meeting took place at the Public Accord Palace. Representatives of ethnic and cultural associations of Akmola region, mass media and public took part in it.

    As earlier reported, the election campaigning started on May 11 countrywide to last until 00:00 June 8. The Kazakh CEC registered seven candidates for presidency.

    Elections 2019 Presidential Election
