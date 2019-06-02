Presidential candidate Sadybek Tugel visits maternity hospital in Karaganda

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Shortly before International Children's Day, candidate for the Presidency of the Republic of Kazakhstan Sadybek Tugel congratulated newborn children and their mothers in Karaganda, Kazinform reports.

The four mothers who gave birth to their babies at the Karaganda regional hospital will remember the last day of May 2019 for a long time.

They received bouquets of fresh flowers and blessing from presidential candidate Sadybek Tugel.

It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.