    Presidential candidate Taspikhov meets residents of Atyrau

    15:37, 31 May 2019
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Presidential hopeful Amangeldy Taspikhov nominated by the Kazakhstan Trade Unions Federation had a meeting with the residents of Atyrau city, Kazinform reports.

    In the course of the working trip to Atyrau region, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Deputy Chief of Taspikhov's Election Campaign Headquarters, Mirbolat Zhakypov as well as Head of the Regional Election Campaign Office Izturgan Baimukanov met with the core group of the region's trade unions.

    The meeting participants were briefed about the major provisions of the candidate's election platform.

    Amangeldy Taspikhov thanked the attendees for a warm welcome and awarded letters of gratitude to the prominent trade union officials of Atyrau region.

